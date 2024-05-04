Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
