Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 15,102 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $392.57 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.39 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.08 and a 200-day moving average of $330.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

