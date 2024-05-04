Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 15,102 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Medpace Stock Performance
MEDP stock opened at $392.57 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.39 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.08 and a 200-day moving average of $330.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.