Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $9,906,734.25 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

