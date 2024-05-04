Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider Sells 16,848 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) insider George Yancopoulos sold 16,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $15,163,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $957.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $944.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

