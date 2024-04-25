Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
