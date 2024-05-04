Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

NYSE GD traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $288.14. 974,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

