Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Hits $953,528.99

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $953,528.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00056930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,586,255,670 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

