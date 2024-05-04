Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 2,902,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

