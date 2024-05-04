Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

MPC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $182.55. 1,868,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,157. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.