Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The company has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

