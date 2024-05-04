Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 725,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 311,855 shares.The stock last traded at $164.60 and had previously closed at $151.48.

The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $160,372,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

