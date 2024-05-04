Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

