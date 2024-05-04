Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

