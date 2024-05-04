Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 1,423,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,371. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

