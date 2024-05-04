Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. 17,298,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
