Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

