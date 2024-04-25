Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,542,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,734,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.93. 2,474,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

