Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Moderna by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 2,794,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,601. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

