Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.42. 3,980,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $505.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.