Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KPLT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.79. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Katapult stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

