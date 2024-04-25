Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

