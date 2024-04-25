LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.46 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

