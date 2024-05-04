Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

