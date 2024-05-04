Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVGR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 10,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,949. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

