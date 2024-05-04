Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on AVGR
Avinger Stock Up 1.6 %
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.