The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 130,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.