SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 501,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,639. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.