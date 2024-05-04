Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 670,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

