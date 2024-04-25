Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

