Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.23).
In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.18 ($2,249.48). Insiders purchased 10,063 shares of company stock worth $3,378,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
