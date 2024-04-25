GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Eight Capital

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GoviEx Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.
About GoviEx Uranium
