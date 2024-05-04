David A. Viniar Sells 5,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $438.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $442.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.