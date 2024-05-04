Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.50. 590,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

