SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the period. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 510,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 450,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,291. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

