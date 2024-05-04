SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,797,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,859,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 222,605 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 88,862 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 617,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

