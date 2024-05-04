Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,946 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 622,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,880. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

