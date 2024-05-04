Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.02. 497,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.