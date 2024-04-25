American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
