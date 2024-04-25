American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

