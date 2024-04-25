CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CleanTech Alpha Price Performance
CleanTech Alpha stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CleanTech Alpha has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
CleanTech Alpha Company Profile
