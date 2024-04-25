CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CleanTech Alpha Price Performance

CleanTech Alpha stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CleanTech Alpha has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get CleanTech Alpha alerts:

CleanTech Alpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.