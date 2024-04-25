Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

