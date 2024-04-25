SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at 62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is 51.21. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.