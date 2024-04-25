Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.85.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
