Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 25.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Everi by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.