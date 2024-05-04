Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,713,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

