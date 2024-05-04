Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.