StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

