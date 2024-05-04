StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
