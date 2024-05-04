Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 7.97% of Reading International worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.