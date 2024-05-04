Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
