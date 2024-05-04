Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 38,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.09.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geospace Technologies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.