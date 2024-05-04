Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 276,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.03.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%.
Insider Activity
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.