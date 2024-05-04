Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 276,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%.

Insider Activity

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

