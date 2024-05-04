Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,634. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

