Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 885,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $13.56 on Friday, hitting $536.94. 855,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.46 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

