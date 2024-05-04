Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.94. The company had a trading volume of 447,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,652. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

In related news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,047.20. In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$42,607.40. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Insiders have bought a total of 38,353 shares of company stock worth $348,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

