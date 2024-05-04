Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Martinrea International Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of MRE traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.94. The company had a trading volume of 447,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,652. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Martinrea International
In related news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,047.20. In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$42,607.40. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Insiders have bought a total of 38,353 shares of company stock worth $348,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
